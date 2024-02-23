Waste Connections (WCN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/27/24, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.285, payable on 3/13/24. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $170.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WCN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCN's low point in its 52 week range is $126.12 per share, with $170.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.13.

In Friday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

