Waste Connections (WCN) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Waste Connections said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $140.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1022 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.50%, a decrease of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 258,162K shares. The put/call ratio of WCN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.76% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waste Connections is 119.53. The forecasts range from a low of 111.20 to a high of $130.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.76% from its latest reported closing price of 140.22.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Connections is 8,034MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,484K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 9,035K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,644K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 6.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,844K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,394K shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,692K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,275K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 7,942K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,291K shares, representing a decrease of 42.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Waste Connections Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

