Waste Connections (WCN) Barely Moves Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported solid first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

Better-than-expected earnings did not impress investors as the WCN stock barely moved since the release of results on Apr 24.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 15 cents from non-recurring items) of $1 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and increased 16.9% year over year. Revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1% and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

WCN shares have gained 27.1% over the past six months, outperforming the 26.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 22.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Waste Connections, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Connections, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Connections, Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues

The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues increased 5.6% year over year to $1.5 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues increased 6.2% from the year-ago quarter to $655.4 million and surpassed our estimate of $404.9 million.

The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 56.6% year over year to $49 million. The figure beat our estimate of $36.8 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues grew 29.6% from the year-ago quarter to $49.5 million, which surpassed our estimate of $33.2 million. The E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal segment’s revenues soared 88.2% from the year-ago quarter to $97.4 million, topping our estimate of $56.8 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $566.9 million, down 12.9% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.8%, which declined 160 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Operating income totaled $314.7 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $366.8 million. The operating margin was 16.6%, down from 17.7% reported a year ago.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Waste Connections exited first-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $78.4 million compared with $78.6 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion compared with $6.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

WCN generated $442.4 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $274 million. Capital expenditure totaled $175.8 million. The company paid out $65.8 million worth of dividends in the quarter.

Q2 Outlook

For second-quarter 2024, revenues are estimated to be $2.200-$2.225 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.22 billion, which is higher than the mid-point ($2.21 billion) of the company’s guided range. Net income is expected to be $263-$268 million and the adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $715-$723 million.

Currently, Waste Connections carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank(Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 65 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.9 beat the consensus mark by 6.2% and increased 19% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 36 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally but decreased 13.4% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion declined 1% and met our estimate.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.