Waste Connections (WCN) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Waste Connections (WCN). Shares have added about 5.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Waste Connections due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Waste Connections Beats on Q3 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. reported solid third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.4 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and increased 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.2% and grew 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Segmental Information for WCN

The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues grew 7.2% year over year to $1.6 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues grew 10.4% from the year-ago quarter to $776.9 million and outpaced our expectation of $447.1 million.

The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 65.1% on a year-over-year basis to $63.3 million. The figure beat our estimate of $50.2 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues surged 93.2% from the year-ago quarter to $69.7 million, which outpaced our expectation of $44.2 million.

The E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery, and Disposal segment’s revenues soared more than 100% from the year-ago quarter to $154.2 million, surpassing our estimate of $64.6 million.

Waste Connections' Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $787.4 million, up 17.3% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.7%, which increased 120 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Operating income totaled $475.3 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $353 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of WCN

Waste Connections exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $78.4 million compared with $78.7 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion, flat with the previous quarter.

In the reported quarter, WCN generated $558.3 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $316.3 million. Capital expenditure totaled $272.1 million. The company paid out $65.7 million worth of dividends in the quarter.

WCN's Raised 2024 Outlook

For 2024, Waste Connections raised its revenue guidance to $8.9 billion from the $8.85 billion given during the previous quarter. WCN’s adjusted EBITDA and margin are expected to be $2.91 billion and 32.7%, respectively.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Waste Connections has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Waste Connections has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Waste Connections belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pentair plc (PNR), has gained 6.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2024.

Pentair reported revenues of $993.4 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.5%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares with $0.94 a year ago.

Pentair is expected to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.3%.

Pentair has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

