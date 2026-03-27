Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) Price Target Increased by 36.34% to 278.88

The average one-year price target for Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) has been revised to $278.88 / share. This is an increase of 36.34% from the prior estimate of $204.55 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $323.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.07% from the latest reported closing price of $217.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an decrease of 388 owner(s) or 31.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.26%, an increase of 42.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.80% to 216,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,043K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,785K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 86.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8,608K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,468K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares , representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,286K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 1.60% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 5,652K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares , representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 26.55% over the last quarter.

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