Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) Price Target Decreased by 28.68% to 205.48

The average one-year price target for Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) has been revised to $205.48 / share. This is a decrease of 28.68% from the prior estimate of $288.12 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $192.37 to a high of $230.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.18% from the latest reported closing price of $239.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.46%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 234,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,785K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,193K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 521.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8,859K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 82.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,140K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,462K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,502K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,136K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,218K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 3.41% over the last quarter.

