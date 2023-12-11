Waste Connections To Buy Certain Assets With C$300 Mln Annual Revenue Potential

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Monday said its unit Waste Connections of Canada Inc. has agreed to purchase a portfolio of waste treatment and disposal facilities from Secure Energy Services Inc. for around C$1.075 billion.

The assets to be acquired is expected to bring in combined annual revenue of about C$300 million.

The portfolio includes 18 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, six landfills, four saltwater disposal injection wells, and two disposal caverns.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.

"Once closed, this acquisition is expected to add over 50 basis points to our consolidated EBITDA margin, given the high margin, disposal-oriented profile of the facilities. Moreover, we also expect this transaction to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow margins," commented Ronald Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

