Waste Connections Stock Slides 7% Since Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Waste Connections, Inc.’s WCN fourth-quarter 2025 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increased 11.2% year over year. The top line met the consensus estimate and grew 5% year over year.

The earnings beat failed to impress investors as the stock dipped 6.6% since the company released results on Feb. 11.

Over the past year, WCN shares have plummeted 14% compared with the industry's 3.5% dipand the 15.3% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Waste Connections, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Connections, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Connections, Inc. Quote

WCN’s Q4 Segmental Information

The company logged $1.7 billion in revenues from the Solid Waste Collection segment, which gained 5.8% year over year. For the Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment, revenues increased 5.4% from the year-ago quarter to $757.1 million. These segments improved on the back of solid core pricing.

The Solid Waste Recycling segment witnessed a 14.3% year-over-year decline in revenues. The figure came in at $51.2 million. For the E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal segment, $171.1 million in revenues was recorded, marking a 16.9% year-over-year hike. The Intermodal and Other segment recorded $42.3 million in revenues, sliding 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Waste Connections’ Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $731.9 million, sinking 8% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.4%, declining 110 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company recorded an operating loss of $199.1 million against an operating income of $420.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Waste Connections exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $46 million, down from $117.6 million in the preceding quarter. The long-term portion of debt and notes payable stood at $8.8 billion compared with $8 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

In the reported quarter, WCN generated $556.9 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $175.6 million. Capital expenditure totaled $261.1 million. The company paid out $89.9 million in dividends during the quarter.

WCN’s FY26 Outlook

For 2026, the company expected revenues of $9.9-$9.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is $9.95 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $3.3-$3.325 billion.

Waste Connections carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FISV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results.

FISV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7% but declined 20.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1% and dipped 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings were $3.42 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gaining 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.8% and rose 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.