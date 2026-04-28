Waste Connections Stock Gains 3.2% Since Q1 Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

WCN’s first-quarter earnings of $1.23 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and increased 8.9% year over year. Total revenues came in at $2.4 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus estimate and rising 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The better-than-expected results impressed investors, as the stock has gained 3.2% since the company released results on April 22.

Waste Connections, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Connections, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Connections, Inc. Quote

Over the past year, WCN shares have plummeted 17.4% compared with the industry's 7.9% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 32.9% during the said time frame.

WCN’s Q1 Segmental Information

The company logged $1.7 billion in revenues from the Solid Waste Collection segment, which gained 5.4% year over year. In the Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment, revenues increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter to $386.1 million. These segments improved, backed by solid core pricing.

The Solid Waste Recycling segment witnessed a 12.9% year-over-year decline in revenues to $51.6 million. For the E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal segment, revenues totaled $179.5 million, marking a 24.2% year-over-year increase. The Intermodal and Other segment recorded $49 million in revenues, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

WCN’s Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $769.5 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.5%, up 50 basis points from the first quarter of 2025.

The company recorded an operating income of $390.2 million, which rose 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Metrics

Waste Connections exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $112.4 million, up from $46 million in the preceding quarter. The long-term portion of debt and notes payable was $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the reported quarter, WCN generated $546 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $245.9 million. Capital expenditure totaled $296.6 million. The company paid out $88.7 million in dividends during the quarter.

Waste Connections carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. ROL posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. ROL’s total revenues of $906.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% year over year.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.