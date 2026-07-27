Waste Connections Stock Barely Moves Since Q2 Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings beat since the company released results on July 22.

WCN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 11.1%. Earnings increased 16.3% from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $2.56 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion by 1.1% and rose 6.4% year over year. Strong pricing and operational execution supported the results, although solid waste unit volumes declined 1.9%.

Waste Connections shares have moved up 3.9% in the past three months, beating the industry's 2.7% increase and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 3.2% rally.

Waste Connections, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Connections, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Connections, Inc. Quote

WCN's Solid Waste Trends

Solid waste internal growth was 3.6% in the quarter. Core price increased 5.6%, while yield, which reflects the average price per unit of service after customer and business-mix changes, improved 4.6%. Fuel and material surcharges contributed 1.1%.

Unit volumes fell 1.9%, reflecting sluggish construction activity and customer churn related partly to fuel surcharges. Roll-off pulls declined 2%, while rates per pull rose 5%. Landfill tons were nearly flat, as a 1% increase in construction and demolition volumes offset weaker special waste activity.

Waste Connections' Segmental Revenues

Solid Waste Collection revenues increased 5.8% year over year to $1.78 billion. Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer revenues advanced 5.1% to $464.3 million. These businesses benefited from pricing, while softer volumes limited organic growth.

Solid Waste Recycling revenues declined 8.1% to $61.4 million due to lower commodity values. E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal revenues surged 18.3% to $201 million. Intermodal and Other revenues rose 18.3% to $51.3 million.

WCN's Margin & Cost Picture

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.8% year over year to $840.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 10 basis points to 32.8%. Underlying margin expansion was 70 basis points, driven partly by improved employee retention, safety performance and lower risk-management costs.

Fuel costs reduced the margin by approximately 40 basis points, while lower commodity values created a 20-basis-point drag. Management expects full-year core pricing of at least 5.5% and anticipates recovering elevated fuel expenses over time through surcharges.

Operating expenses increased 6.2% to $1.48 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.2% to $260.5 million. Reported operating income declined 4.8% to $437.6 million, reflecting $58.5 million in impairments and other operating items.

Waste Connections' Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $733.3 million in the quarter compared with $638.2 million a year earlier. The adjusted free cash flow increased 24.7% to $457.5 million, representing 17.9% of revenues.

For the first six months of 2026, capital expenditure was $598.9 million. WCN also spent $614.5 million in share repurchases and $177.1 million in dividends. The company ended June with $98.2 million in cash and equivalents, and $9.28 billion in long-term debt.

Waste Connections' Growth Investments

The company completed acquisitions representing approximately $100 million in annualized revenues during the first half. Another $30 million of exclusive-market franchise transactions was expected to close shortly, while management continued to anticipate an above-average acquisition year.

WCN’s artificial intelligence pricing tool has generated roughly $20 million in annualized EBITDA benefits. Management is also testing AI-based routing technology and developing customer-service tools. Across seven programs, Waste Connections expects its $100-million AI investment to ultimately produce $100 million in EBITDA improvement as implementation progresses through 2028 and 2029.

WCN’s 2026 Outlook

Waste Connections raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $10.02-$10.05 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $10 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $3.33 billion and $3.34 billion, implying a margin of 33.2% to 33.3%.

The company maintained its adjusted free cash flow forecast of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion, and capital expenditure projection of $1.25 billion. The outlook excludes acquisitions that may close during the remainder of the year.

WCN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share, up 12.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 1.8%.

Revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $1.7 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 by 2%. The figure increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $622.9 million surpassed the consensus mark of $617.2 million by 0.9% and rose 6.4% year over year.

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Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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