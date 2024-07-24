Waste Connections Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $209.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $275.4 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $2.02 billion from $2.25 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $209.2 Mln. vs. $275.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: about $8.850 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.