Waste Connections Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $286.27 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $308.04 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $372.05 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.45 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $286.27 Mln. vs. $308.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $2.45 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

