Waste Connections raises FY24 revenue view to ~$8.9B from $8.85B

October 23, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

FY24 consensus $8.86B. “Revenue is estimated to be approximately $8.9 billion, up $150 million from our original outlook. Net income is estimated to be approximately $1.082 billion, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $2.910 billion, up $50 million from our original outlook. Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $1.150 billion, in line with our original outlook. Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $2.342 billion, and adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $1.200 billion, in line with our original outlook.”

