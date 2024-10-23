Waste Connections raises FY24 revenue view to ~$8.9B from $8.85B

FY24 consensus $8.86B. “Revenue is estimated to be approximately $8.9 billion, up $150 million from our original outlook. Net income is estimated to be approximately $1.082 billion, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $2.910 billion, up $50 million from our original outlook. Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $1.150 billion, in line with our original outlook. Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $2.342 billion, and adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $1.200 billion, in line with our original outlook.”

