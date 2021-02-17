Waste Connections Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $130.7 million or $0.50 per share, compared with last year's profit of $133.3 million or $0.50 per share.

Adjusted income in the fourth quarter was $178.6 million or $0.68 per share, down from $181.4 million or $0.69 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $1.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to full year 2021, the company expects revenues to be about $5.80 billion. Analysts currently sees revenues of $5.82 billion.

