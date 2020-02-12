Markets
WCN

Waste Connections Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $133.3 million or $0.50 per share, compared with last year's profit of $132.5 million or $0.50 per share.

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $181.4 million or $0.69 per share, compared with $166.2 million or $0.63 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $1.362 billion from $1.262 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share on revenues of $1.34 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Waste Connections expects revenues of $5.725 billion to $5.775 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $5.81 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WCN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular