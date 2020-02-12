Waste Connections Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $133.3 million or $0.50 per share, compared with last year's profit of $132.5 million or $0.50 per share.

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $181.4 million or $0.69 per share, compared with $166.2 million or $0.63 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $1.362 billion from $1.262 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share on revenues of $1.34 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Waste Connections expects revenues of $5.725 billion to $5.775 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $5.81 billion.

