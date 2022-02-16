Waste Connections Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $166.3 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $130.7 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $217.1 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $1.62 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $166.3 Mln. vs. $130.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

