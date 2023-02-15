Markets
Waste Connections Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

February 15, 2023 — 04:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $194.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $166.3 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $229.8 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $1.869 billion from $1.624 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $194.4 Mln. vs. $166.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $1.869 Bln vs. $1.624 Bln last year.

