Waste Connections Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Waste Connections. Inc. WCN reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates, while revenues beat the same.

The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings miss since the company released results on Feb. 12.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding $1.92 from non-recurring items) of $1.16 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% but increased 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 11% from the year-ago quarter.

WCN shares have gained 12.6% over the past year compared with the 13% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Segmental Information for WCN

The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues grew 7.4% year over year to $1.6 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues grew 6.9% from the year-ago quarter to $718.5 million and outpaced our expectation of $437.6 million.

The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 44.7% on a year-over-year basis to $63.3 million. The figure beat our estimate of $56.2 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter to $45.9 million, which missed our projection of $51.1 million.

The E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal segment’s revenues soared more than 100% from the year-ago quarter to $146.3 million, surpassing our estimate of $59.9 million.

Waste Connections’ Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $656 million, down 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.4%, which decreased 20 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Operating loss totaled $199.2 million against the year-ago operating income of $224.5 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Waste Connections exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $62.4 compared with $78.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion, flat with the previous quarter.

In the reported quarter, WCN generated $568.9 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $173.8 million. Capital expenditure totaled $396.7 million. The company paid out $81 million worth of dividends in the quarter.

WCN’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, Waste Connections expects revenues of $9.45-$9.6 billion. The mid-point ($9.52 billion) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $3.12-$3.2 billion. The EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 33-33.3%.

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.

RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.58 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% and grew 12.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 5.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV posted impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.

IQV’s adjusted earnings were $3.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally and rising 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

