Waste Connections Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $236.9 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $114.4 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $284.9 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $1.88 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $236.9 Mln. vs. $114.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: About $7.190 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.