Waste Connections Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $158.0 million or $0.60 per share, compared with last year's profit of $159.1 million or $0.60 per share.

Adjusted income in the third quarter was $188.6 million or $0.72 per share, down from $192.9 million or $0.73 per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter dropped to $1.39 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.66 per share on revenues of $1.38 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.