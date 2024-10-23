Waste Connections Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $229.0 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $308.0 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $350.0 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $2.064 billion from $2.338 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

