Waste Connections Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $290.28 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $275.48 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $333.09 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $2.407 billion from $2.248 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $290.28 Mln. vs. $275.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.407 Bln vs. $2.248 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.450 Bln

