Waste Connections Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $209.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $224.1 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $262.3 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $2.021 billion from $1.816 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $209.2 Mln. vs. $224.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $2.021 Bln vs. $1.816 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: about $8.025 bln

