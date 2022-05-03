Waste Connections Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $180.3 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $160.3 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $213.4 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.646 billion from $1.396 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $180.3 Mln. vs. $160.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $1.646 Bln vs. $1.396 Bln last year.

