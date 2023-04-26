Waste Connections Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $197.8 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $180.3 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $230.4 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.90 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $197.8 Mln. vs. $180.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

