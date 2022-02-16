Waste Connections Provides FY22 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Waste management company Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday provided outlook for fiscal 2022. The company expects net income around $846 million on revenues of $6.88 billion.

For fiscal 2022, adjusted EBITDA is estimated at approximately $2.145 billion, or about 31.2 percent of revenue. For 2022, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting revenues of 8.59 billion.

