Waste Connections Provides FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Waste management company Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday provided outlook for fiscal 2022. The company expects net income around $846 million on revenues of $6.88 billion.

For fiscal 2022, adjusted EBITDA is estimated at approximately $2.145 billion, or about 31.2 percent of revenue. For 2022, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting revenues of 8.59 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.