Waste Connections price target raised to $215 from $199 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang raised the firm’s price target on Waste Connections (WCN) to $215 from $199 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares. The firm expects the waste sector to continue to benefit from a strong pricing environment and easing inflation, resulting in outsized margin expansion in 2025 in solid waste, the analyst tells investors in a note on the group.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WCN:
- Waste Connections price target lowered to $205 from $208 at Raymond James
- Waste Connections price target lowered to $196 from $198 at BMO Capital
- Waste Connections price target lowered to $192 from $194 at Oppenheimer
- Waste Connections price target raised to $201 from $199 at RBC Capital
- Waste Connections Projects Strong Q4 2024 Financial Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.