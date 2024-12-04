News & Insights

Waste Connections price target raised to $215 from $199 at CIBC

December 04, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang raised the firm’s price target on Waste Connections (WCN) to $215 from $199 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares. The firm expects the waste sector to continue to benefit from a strong pricing environment and easing inflation, resulting in outsized margin expansion in 2025 in solid waste, the analyst tells investors in a note on the group.

