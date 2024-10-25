News & Insights

Stocks

Waste Connections price target lowered to $205 from $208 at Raymond James

October 25, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Waste Connections (WCN) to $205 from $208 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Raymond James continues to see an “idiosyncratic” opportunity for Waste Connections to substantively improve margins and free cash flow in the coming years from both internal and external drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes free cash flow and EBITDA growth could be above expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WCN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.