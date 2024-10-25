Waste Connections price target lowered to $205 from $208 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Waste Connections (WCN) to $205 from $208 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Raymond James continues to see an “idiosyncratic” opportunity for Waste Connections to substantively improve margins and free cash flow in the coming years from both internal and external drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes free cash flow and EBITDA growth could be above expectations.
