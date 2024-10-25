Waste Connections price target lowered to $196 from $198 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Waste Connections (WCN) to $196 from $198 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. While less support from commodities was the main contributor to the near-term growth outlook falling below expectations, the firm also believes that many of the key value drivers for the business should remain positive in 2025, including strong pricing, cost and productivity improvements, and M&A, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WCN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.