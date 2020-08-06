Markets
Waste Connections Posts Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $227.1 million or $0.86 per share, compared with last year's profit of $148.8 million or $0.56 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $158.0 million or $0.60 per share, compared with $181.3 million or $0.69 per share last year.

Revenues for the second quarter dropped to $1.31 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.66 per share on revenues of $1.30 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Waste Connections now expects revenues of about $5.325 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $5.36 billion.

