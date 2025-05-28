Waste Connections Plans Senior Notes Offering To Repay Credit Facility Borrowings

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) has announced its intention to launch a public offering of senior unsecured notes, subject to market and other conditions.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.

WCN is currently trading at $195.68 or 0.39% lower on the NYSE.

