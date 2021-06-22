Waste Connections, Inc.'s (NYSE:WCN) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Waste Connections' (NYSE:WCN) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Waste Connections' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Waste Connections is:

3.2% = US$221m ÷ US$6.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Waste Connections' Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Waste Connections' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.7%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, the moderate 13% net income growth seen by Waste Connections over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Waste Connections' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:WCN Past Earnings Growth June 22nd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Waste Connections''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Waste Connections Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that Waste Connections is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Waste Connections has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 28% of its profits over the next three years. However, Waste Connections' ROE is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Waste Connections has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

