Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Waste Connections (WCN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $153.72 in the previous session. Waste Connections has gained 2.2% since the start of the year compared to the 23.4% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 19.6% return for the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 25, 2023, Waste Connections reported EPS of $1.17 versus consensus estimate of $1.14.

For the current fiscal year, Waste Connections is expected to post earnings of $4.74 per share on $8.02 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.27 per share on $8.61 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.84% and 7.4%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Waste Connections may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Waste Connections has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 22.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.6X versus its peer group's average of 8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Waste Connections currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Waste Connections meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Waste Connections shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does WCN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of WCN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG). RSG has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Republic Services, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 9.22%, and for the current fiscal year, RSG is expected to post earnings of $5.95 per share on revenue of $14.86 billion.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. have gained 3.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 28.38X and a P/CF of 17.76X.

The Waste Removal Services industry is in the top 33% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for WCN and RSG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

