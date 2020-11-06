Dividends
WCN

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.154 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.93, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WCN was $105.93, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.09 and a 49.47% increase over the 52 week low of $70.87.

WCN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Republic Services, Inc. (RSG). WCN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports WCN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.22%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WCN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WCN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WCN as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 15.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WCN at 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WCN

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular