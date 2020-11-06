Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.154 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.93, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WCN was $105.93, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.09 and a 49.47% increase over the 52 week low of $70.87.

WCN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Republic Services, Inc. (RSG). WCN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports WCN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.22%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WCN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WCN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WCN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 15.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WCN at 10%.

