Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.18, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WCN was $136.18, representing a -1.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.23 and a 40.36% increase over the 52 week low of $97.02.

WCN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). WCN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports WCN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.74%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wcn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WCN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WCN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 10.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WCN at 9.84%.

