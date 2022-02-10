Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) insiders sold US$10m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Waste Connections

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP, David Eddie, sold US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$120 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$124, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 67% of David Eddie's stake.

Waste Connections insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WCN Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Waste Connections Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Waste Connections. In total, insider Jason Craft dumped US$346k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Waste Connections Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Waste Connections shares, worth about US$85m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Waste Connections Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Waste Connections shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Waste Connections is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Waste Connections. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Waste Connections you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

