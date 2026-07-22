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Waste Connections Inc Q2 Profit Advances

July 22, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections Inc (WCN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $296.399 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $290.276 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Connections Inc reported adjusted earnings of $381.691 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.561 billion from $2.407 billion last year.

Waste Connections Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $296.399 Mln. vs. $290.276 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $2.561 Bln vs. $2.407 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.02 B To $ 10.05 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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