Wasion Holdings (SEHK:3393) Price Target Increased by 67.53% to 32.90

The average one-year price target for Wasion Holdings (SEHK:3393) has been revised to HK$32.90 / share. This is an increase of 67.53% from the prior estimate of HK$19.64 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$12.12 to a high of HK$54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from the latest reported closing price of HK$28.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wasion Holdings. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 90.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3393 is 0.31%, an increase of 56.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.82% to 4,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 2,576K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3393 by 3.54% over the last quarter.

LSVZX - LSV Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 618K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 594K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3393 by 16.67% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 296K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3393 by 6.08% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 188K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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