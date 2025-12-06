Wasion Holdings (SEHK:3393) Price Target Increased by 13.12% to 13.19

The average one-year price target for Wasion Holdings (SEHK:3393) has been revised to HK$13.19 / share. This is an increase of 13.12% from the prior estimate of HK$11.66 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$11.41 to a high of HK$16.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.83% from the latest reported closing price of HK$14.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wasion Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3393 is 0.20%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 52,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,384K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,008K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,416K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3393 by 10.08% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,776K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,940K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing an increase of 20.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3393 by 12.81% over the last quarter.

