Washington Trust upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon upgraded Washington Trust (WASH) to Neutral from Underweight.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WASH:
- Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide
- Washington Trust reports Q3 EPS 64c, consensus 56c
- Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.