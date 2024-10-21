Washington Trust reports Q3 EPS 64c, consensus 56c

Reports Q3 Net charge-offs $48,000 vs. $27,000 in the preceding quarter. “Washington Trust’s (WASH) Q3 results remained steady, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model, and commitment to our customers,” stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. “We continue to carefully manage our balance sheet, while focusing on our customers, who rely on us for financial solutions and trusted advice. During the quarter, we expanded our presence in Providence, opening a new full-service branch in Olneyville.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WASH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.