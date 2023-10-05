Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 30.26

The average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) has been revised to 30.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.25% from the latest reported closing price of 25.59 / share.

Washington Trust Bancorp Declares $0.56 Dividend

On September 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $25.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.80%, the lowest has been 3.02%, and the highest has been 9.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.06%, a decrease of 28.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 13,108K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 4.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 692K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 27.01% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 665K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 459K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 345K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp Background Information

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

