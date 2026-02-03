Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Price Target Increased by 10.48% to 34.94

The average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp (NasdaqGS:WASH) has been revised to $34.94 / share. This is an increase of 10.48% from the prior estimate of $31.62 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.24% from the latest reported closing price of $35.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 10.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.04%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 15,179K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 628K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 560K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 23.37% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 559K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 474K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 50.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 473K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 13.56% over the last quarter.

