Washington Trust Bancorp Q1 Net Interest Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Monday reported net income of $12.18 million or $0.63 per share for the first quarter, compared with $10.92 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings increased to $11.76 million or $0.61 per share from $9.36 million or $0.55 per share in the prior year.

Net interest income was $36.42 million, up from $31.67 million in the previous year.

Provision for credit losses increased to $1.2 million from $700,000 last year.

