Washington Trust Bancorp Q1 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, reported first quarter net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per share compared to $12.8 million or $0.74 per share, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $31.7 million from $37.2 million, prior year. Total noninterest income was $17.2 million compared to $13.3 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $31.5 million in revenue.

