Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.54

The board of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 7th of January to US$0.54. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Washington Trust Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Washington Trust Bancorp's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 59%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Washington Trust Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.88 to US$2.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.4% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Washington Trust Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Washington Trust Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Washington Trust Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Washington Trust Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

