Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.96% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WASH was $51.99, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.07 and a 93.13% increase over the 52 week low of $26.92.

WASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). WASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.02. Zacks Investment Research reports WASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.63%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

