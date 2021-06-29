Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.71, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WASH was $51.71, representing a -7.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.20 and a 80.36% increase over the 52 week low of $28.67.

WASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.51. Zacks Investment Research reports WASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.38%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

