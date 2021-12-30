Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.37, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WASH was $57.37, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.73 and a 35.21% increase over the 52 week low of $42.43.

WASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports WASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.13%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wash Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

