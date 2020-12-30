Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.78, the dividend yield is 4.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WASH was $44.78, representing a -18.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.81 and a 73.16% increase over the 52 week low of $25.86.

WASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports WASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.01%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

